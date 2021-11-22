DELAWARE — Lynn E. Parrott, 68, of Delaware passed away early Sunday morning, November 21, 2021 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home in Delaware surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 19, 1953 in Marysville to the late Frank and Mary (Schacherbauer) Parrott and later graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1973.

Lynn worked in food service for many places including Sarah Moore Nursing Home. She was a member of the Delaware Eagles #376 and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR. She enjoyed crocheting and was an animal lover, especially of dogs and cats. She also was a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross.

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Frank (Karen) Parrott of Ostrander and Jeff (Linda) Parrott of Airmont, New York; nieces and nephews Lisa, Kevin (Jane Butler), Zachary, Bradley, and Baley Parrott; special uncle and aunt, Don and Gloria Parrott of Ostrander; many cousins.

A memorial gathering in Lynn’s honor will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. The family requests OSU attire.

Contributions in Lynn’s memory may be made to the Sarah Moore Home Service Board, c/o Bonnie Graham, P.O. Box 263, Delaware, OH 43015 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

