DELAWARE — David Arthur Nelson, 90, of Delaware, passed away at Willow Brook of Delaware Run on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1931 in Galesburg, Illinois to the late Wallace A. and Marguerite R. (Russenberger) Nelson.

He married Diane Cooper on December 28, 1956, and she survives. Other survivors include three children, John (Vera) Nelson of Portola Valley, CA, Carol (Mark) Reed of Marysville, OH, and Eric (Karin) Nelson of Plymouth, MI; eight grandchildren, Connor Nelson, Leah Nelson, Michael Reed, Matthew (fiancé Jessica) Reed, Susanna Reed, Bridget Nelson, Luke Nelson and Jack Nelson; one sister, Anne Jones.

David was a dedicated member of churches in Hinsdale, IL (Hinsdale United Methodist Church where he and Diane were founding members), Westerville, OH (Westerville United Church of Christ), and Delaware, OH (Liberty Presbyterian Church).

David grew up a dedicated Cub Scout and Boy Scout from 1940 to 1950. He attended many summer camps and Philmont Scout Ranch in 1947. He received his Eagle Scout Award in 1946 and is a member of Order of the Arrow. He attended Northwestern University from 1949 to 1953, graduating with honors in Business Administration. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi Business Fraternity. David joined the U.S. Navy in 1952. He served on active duty from 1953 to 1956.

He met Diane in February of 1956, and they married ten months later. He attended Michigan Law School from 1956 to 1959, graduating with honors (Michigan Law Review and Order of the Coif). David worked with The Chadwell Firm in Chicago from 1959 until his retirement in 1990. When he wasn’t working, David enjoyed woodworking. He filled their home & children’s homes with his handiwork, and he also enjoyed donating his beautiful furniture to their churches and local furniture banks. David and Diane owned a home in Green Lake, WI, and this was the place where family really became family. Precious times there were spent fishing, sailing, waterskiing, relaxing … he loved spending time with his family, especially Diane, the love of his life. Many happy family times were spent enjoying sporting events … Big Ten football (especially Northwestern and Michigan) and the Chicago Cubs. As a lifelong Cubs fan, a pinnacle event was November 2, 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series after 108 years.

A service to honor David’s life will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center (101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015). Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; private burial will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 1537 (Plymouth, MI) or Liberty Presbyterian Church. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Nelson family. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.