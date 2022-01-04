ANTHONY REILLY

OSTRANDER — Anthony L. “Tony” Reilly, 75, of Ostrander passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, January 1, 2022 at his residence.

He was born March 25, 1946 in Cresson, PA to William & Madeline (Stiles) Reilly.

Tony graduated from Cresson Joint High School in 1964. He served in the Army before completing a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at Penn State. In 1969, he married Mona (Boland) Reilly; they lived in West Virginia, Piqua and Pennsylvania before settling down in Ostrander.

Tony loved hot air ballooning and earned his pilot’s license in 1979. Using his background in engineering, he piloted a canoe and an ultralight aircraft of his own construction. He enjoyed spending summer weekends going to car shows and scouring junk yards for his various projects.

Upon retirement in 2012 from Parker-Hannifin in Marysville, Ohio, Tony joined Source Point, where he returned to an old hobby of playing billiards. There, he made many new friends and found healthy competition.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Mona; sons, Justin (Remi) Reilly and Marcus Reilly; grandchildren Clio, Beckett, and Holden Reilly.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January, January 6, 2022 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware.

Funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by logging into www.stmarylivestream.com OR www.facebook.com/stmarydelaware.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Delaware and Morrow Counties, P.O. Box 601, Delaware, OH 43015.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a fond memory or Tony or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.