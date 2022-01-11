CALVIN BICE

SUNBURY — Calvin “Cal” Leslie Bice, 75, of Sunbury passed away early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at his residence.

He was born July 22, 1946 in Columbus to the late Elwood Leslie and Helen (Schell) Bice. He proudly served his country as a member of the 588th Combat Engineers of the United States Army during the Vietnam War earning a Purple Heart for his service. On June 8, 1968, he married the love of his life Helen “Beckey” Sams. Together they shared over 53 years of marriage.

An auto mechanic for the United States Post Office in Columbus for 34 years, Cal then served as custodian at the First Presbyterian Church in Delaware for 10 years. A devoted and faithful member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Delaware, he loved his grandkids and he was all about his family.

A true car enthusiast, Cal enjoyed racing and watching cars especially NASCAR and Indy cars, fixing up cars, going to car shows, collecting American Flyer Trains, and building steam punk items. He also built 2 homes in Delaware County for the family to live in. He loved to travel especially to Hilton Head, Charleston and Disney World, but his true pride and joy was his Chevy SSR.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Beckey; sons, Scott (Michelle) Bice of Hilliard and Todd Bice of Sunbury; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Wright, Whitney Bice, Brandon (Samantha) Bice, Courtney Bice, and Joshua Bice; great grandchildren, Graham and Kaden Wright; brother, Greg (Kathi) Bice of Centerburg; sister, Jackie Bice of Sunbury; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 11 a.m.–noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where celebration of life services will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Wendy Richter officiating.

Contributions in Cal’s memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

