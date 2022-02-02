MARYSVILLE — Glenn Michael Litton, age 54, of Marysville, died Friday, January 28, 2022.

He was a former associate of Amanda Plumbing in Delaware where he worked for over 10 years. A 1985 graduate of Columbus East High School, he was a member of Delaware Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 376. He enjoyed fishing and watching western and horror movies. He was also an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He will be most remembered for his tall stature and was lovingly known by his family and friends as “High Pockets.” He was born May 24, 1967, in Columbus to the late John and Sharon Rose Close.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, John “Kelly” Close. He is survived by two children, Laken “Kayla” Litton of Marysville and Michael “Brody” Litton of Florida; a grandson, “Jesse;” a sister, Kristie (Jamie) Stripe; an uncle, Keith Rose; and nieces, Aubrey Close and Jordyn Close; and other family and close friends, including his wife, Michelle L. Litton.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at Mt. Herman Cemetery, corner of Whitestone and County Home Road in Marysville. Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.