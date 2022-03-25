DELAWARE — Carl Allen Shively, 96, of Delaware and formerly of Leipsic, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Brookdale, Muirfield assisted living in Dublin, Ohio in the early afternoon of Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Born February 20, 1926, in Hancock County, Ohio the son of the late Tola R. and Grace M. (Smith) Shively.

Carl graduated from McComb High School in 1944, and immediately joined the Army. He served his country during WWII and was honorably discharged for his services. Carl was a successful farmer and also retired from the Marathon Oil Company in1986.

After returning home from the military, he married the love of his life Rosemary (Kersh) on Christmas Eve, 1946. They spent 57 years together before Rosemary’s passing in 2003. Carl was also preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Shively, sister Maxine Lukens, and grandson Cornell Scott Shively in 2017.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Richard “Dick” (Anita) Shively and Michael (Susan) Shively; grandchildren Lindsay (Josh) Lewis, Jeremy (Corrie) Shively, and Melissa (Keith) Balog; great-grandchildren Emily, Eva, and Luke; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including special friend Joyce Davies.

Carl was a member of the American Legion Post 511 in McComb and Post 115 here in Delaware. He attended Liberty Presbyterian Church where he was a member of the “Over the Hill Gang.” Carl also ran Downtown Delaware’s Farmer’s Market for several years. He enjoyed playing his tenor saxophone, playing with several jazz bands over the years, taking care of his lawn and flower beds, and watching football and basketball on TV. Carl was a kind man, and what one would call a gentleman.

Pastor Tom Dea’therage will officiate a funeral service at noon, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the noon service. Private family burial will take place in Harman Cemetery in Gilboa, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.

Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.