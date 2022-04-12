DELAWARE — Jeanne G. Simpson, 97, died peacefully on April 11, 2022, at Passages Memory Care at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio.

She was born September 2, 1924, in Middletown, New York, to the late Monroe and Grace (Ricardo) Gullberg. After high school she received her nursing degree from the Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Orange, New Jersey.

With a love for helping and taking care of others, Jeanne worked many years as a registered nurse in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. After her retirement, she moved to Delaware, Ohio, where she quickly became part of the community by auditing classes at Ohio Wesleyan University, taking piano lessons and volunteering at the local hospital. With keen foresight, she was an early adopter of the CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) model and moved to Willow Brook where she established herself as an integral member of the community and a much-loved friend and neighbor.

She loved to read, and participated in a book group with several friends who read only non-fiction because, according to her, there was “still so much to learn.” She was an avid sports fan and was thrilled to attend the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at age 85. She could slay the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle and was a frequent Trivial Pursuit champion. She loved jazz, was an accomplished dancer and had impeccable rhythm right up until the end. Everyone who knew Jeanne loved her for her energy, her enthusiasm, her astute (and hilarious) observations of social trends, and her legendary sharp wit.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Simpson of Columbus, Ohio, Rich Simpson of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Sarah Donaldson (Stephen) of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; her grandchildren Kate Marsh Lord (Kevin), Amy Higley (Joseph), Mike Marsh, Andrew Simpson, Matt Simpson and Erin McGinley; 11 great-grandchildren, a niece, two nephews, and all the Smiths. She was also very much loved by the friends of her children and grandchildren who all knew her as Rappajeanne.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her sisters Eleanor Gullberg and Nancy VanDerhoof.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral ceremonies. Burial will take place at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Her family would like to thank everyone at Willow Brook who loved and supported her over the years, especially the staff at Passages who lovingly cared for her for the past four years.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware, Ohio is assisting the family.

