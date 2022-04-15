MARYSVILLE — Christopher E. Wean, 48 of Marysville died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at home leaving the world less bright. He was preceded in death by father, Ronald E. Wean.

He was a loving son, brother, and caretaker to all he knew. Chris is survived by his mother, Beverly; sister, Jennifer; aunts, Barbara Spearman and Sara Main; cousins, Kathy (Mike) Mosholder, Rick Spearman, Margaret (George J.) Bowling, Haley (Mikolaj) Lis, Randy (Nicole) Main, Dale (Teresa) Main and Robin (Scott) Norris.

A Private Family Service will be held later. Arrangements by: Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio.