DANIEL SAVER

Daniel A. Saver, 67, of Nicholasville, KY, passed away April 14, 2022, in Greenwood, IN after a long illness. He was born on August 5, 1954, and grew up in Sunbury, OH where he attended Big Walnut High School, played varsity basketball, and represented his classmates at Boys’ State.

Dan graduated from DePauw University in 1976. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Tiger basketball team.

His early career at General Electric took him to the Lexington area where he lived for the remainder of his life. Years later, he established Saver Sales, a sales agency that specialized in providing coverage for the electric utility industry, and Saver Lighting, a supplier of commercial lighting solutions.

Dan loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, his 1996 Jaguar, playing his drums (he was a master at “Wipe Out”), and dabbling in real estate. He and his wife Sara enjoyed entertaining at both their Sand Key, FL condo and their beautiful home in Nicholasville. One of Dan’s greatest joys was bartending for his friends at his downstairs bar, which was crafted from the wood of War Admiral’s stall and still bore the indentations created by the horse’s teeth.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie Mohler and Edward Saver. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sara F. Saver; his sister, Christine Saver Hill of York, PA; his aunt, Patty Engle of Lancaster, OH; and his stepson, Michael Cooley (Chela) of Dallas, TX.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Merrick Inn in Lexington on May 5th from 3 to 5 p.m. Bring a story to share!

Many thanks to Dr. Hurley and the staff of Greenwood Village South, and the sincerest gratitude for the friendship, compassion, and heart of Glenn Brower. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.