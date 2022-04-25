Robert “Bobby” Lee Gill was born to the late Jessie Mae and Will Sims Gill Sr on January 5th, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia. He answered his heavenly father’s call to eternal rest at the tender age of 79 years late Tuesday night April 19th, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital while he was surrounded by his family.

Bobby Lee married the love of his life, Edith, on March 28th, 1965. To this union, two loving children were born, Yolanda “Cricket” and Orlando “Boosie” Gill. He also had an honorary son Keith “Smoo” Butts also of Delaware.

Bobby loved the Lord which you could tell by the way he lived his life. He was caring and always concerned about how other people were doing along with their families. Bobby had an infectious simile and never had a bad day. Bobby was an active member of Second Baptist Church where he served in numerous roles. He was the chairman of trustees, choir member, and previous choir director. He was a faithful member of the YMCA where he would go almost every day. He enjoyed watching sporting events and attending sporting events at Delaware Hayes High School. He also loved listening to Gospel music and spending time with family and friends.

Bobby had a passion for horses which he pursued as a career in horse training which led him to Delaware, Ohio. He also worked at PPG for 34 years before retiring in 2009.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie Mae Gill and Willie Sims Gill Sr.; Wife Edith Marie Gill; Brothers Willie Gill Jr. and Billy Gill; Sisters Betty Gill, Mary Gill, Jeanette Gill; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

He leaves to cherish his memory to his loving children, Yolanda Gill and Orlando (Angela) Gill; Special loved grandson, Keith (Emilie) Butts Jr; Special loved great-grandson Cole Butts; Sisters Dorothy Parham and Ann Gordon; Sister-in-law Amelia Ball and Brother-in-law Paul (Glo) Lewis of Kentucky as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Pastor Michael Curtis will officiate a funeral service Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Funeral Services will be livestreamed at www.Facebook.com/DelawareSFH/ for those who are unable to attend.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.