ALMA ESHELMAN

Alma Brandt Eshelman (nee Brandt) passed away on May 26, 2022. She was born in Palmyra, Pa. to Edna (nee Shaufler) and Otto Brandt on November 9, 1923.

She lived in Palmyra until joining the WAVES during WWII, serving as a Medical Technician.

She was the beloved wife, for 66 years, to H. Glenn Eshelman (deceased) and loving mother of Thomas (Jane), James, and David (Mary); grandmother of Jonathan (Merideth), Kent (In-Ja), and Elizabeth Moes (Nathaniel). Great-grandmother of six.

She had a zest for life and made many life-long friends wherever she went. Her later years were spent at Willow Brook facilities in Delaware and Worthington, Ohio.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

