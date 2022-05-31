DESTINY ‘DESTIN’ STEELE

PORTSMOUTH — Destiny “Destin” Scott Steele, 35, of Portsmouth, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1987.

Raised in Delaware with his brother and sister, he graduated from Delaware Hayes class of 2006. Destin was an avid skateboarder and loved music, reading, and the outdoors.

Relocating to Portsmouth, Destin continued to follow his dream of skateboarding by initiating the first skatepark in the area to help the youth and change the narrative in Scioto County.

Attending Shawnee State University, he received his associate degree in Business Management, launching the start of Birdchain LLC, a fitness and skateboarding company that allowed him to further his lifelong dream of owning his own skateboarding business. With his love for fitness, he also enjoyed Powerlifting, often taking first place in competitions.

Destin served as an Assistant Supervising Counselor for the Serenity Now Treatment Center in Wheelersburg. Utilizing his gift of compassion allowed him to impact the lives of others.

Blessed with a large and loving family, his memory will be honored by his mother and father, Denise and Michael Hart of Delaware; significant other, Jessica Hamm; daughter, Azrielle Uni Steele; son, Asta Urbahna Steele; brother, Devin Steele; sister, Ajah Hart; paternal grandmother, Bettye Livingston; and maternal grandfather, Ronald Steele Sr. and a host of extended family members and friends.

Destin was preceded in death by his father, Damon Scott Livingston, his paternal grandfather Robert Livingston and his maternal grandmother Paristine Steele, and close friend Rodger Schnees.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to assist the family. To share a fond memory of Destin or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.