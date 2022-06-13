VINCENNES, IND. — Mary Shaw Link, Ed. D, 80 of Vincennes, IN passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11:15 p.m. with her family at her bedside at BridgePointe Health Care. Mary was born September 29, 1941, in Newark, Ohio the daughter of Robert P. and Ruth Kimler Shaw.

After graduation from high school, she continued her academic career having attained a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University, she received her masters and doctorate in Education from Ball State University. She was a professor of Family Studies at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She held membership in Peace Lutheran Church in Connersville, IN, a member of the Eastern Star, Conner Quilting Guild, Viadecristo Assn, she served two terms as President of the Ball State Alumni Assn. and was a member of U.S. Trotting Assn.

Mary married the love of her life, Richard Link on June 10, 1962, and they made their life together 1 day short of 60 years so she could celebrate her anniversary with her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed her family, being around people, traveling, reading and quilting.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Link of Vincennes, their daughter, Libby Jones, and her husband Mark of Lawrenceville, IL, her grandson’s, Trent Jones and Ben Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Dorsett, and her husband Keith of Bruceville, IN and a sister-in-law, Donna Caudill, and her husband Elwood of New Port Richey, FL. Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins also will miss her.

Private services will be held. The family asks memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Peace Lutheran Church, 701 W 3rd St, Connersville, IN 47331 or the Donor’s Charity of Choice. Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home is honored to assist the Link family during their time of loss.