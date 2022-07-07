DELAWARE — William Oster Friend of Delaware, Ohio passed away on July 5, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on April 16, 1947, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late William John Friend and Stella Corrine (Oster) Friend.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Kathleen (Beach) Friend, and three children Kristen Lee Skeens (David), William John Friend (Kelly) and Jonathon David Friend (Allison). He has one grandson, Kaden James Friend, and three granddaughters, Ellie Ryan Friend, Zoe Madeline Friend and Maliha Elise Friend.

Bill loved radio broadcasting and worked at radio stations in Ashland, Ohio and Mansfield, Ohio. He began his broadcasting career while still in high school. He also enjoyed gardening, investing and spending time with his family.

Bill attended college at The Ohio State University, Ashland University, Central Michigan University and The University of Maryland. He joined the United States Air Force serving at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Michigan, and then in Cam Rahn Bay Air Base in South Vietnam. Bill earned the Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster for his service to his country.

Bill was a city councilman in Mansfield, Ohio and served as the city’s Director of Public Service and Safety. He also was employed by the Tappan Company and then White Consolidated Industries in customer service rolls. He retired from the State of Ohio, having served in the Departments of Aging and Insurance.

Bill was a member of the Delaware Lions Club, the Delaware Chapter of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc, and the American Legion, Post #0115.

A private memorial service will be held with immediate family members at the request of the deceased. Memorial contributions can be sent in Bill’s honor to the Delaware, Ohio Lions Club (740-602-0137), Public Employees Retirement System, Chapter #36 (740-625-5979), or the charity of your choice.