DELAWARE — Jacqueline Sue Napier, 69, of Delaware, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Born June 29, 1953, in Columbus, Indiana, one of ten children of the late Norm and Alice Lavern (Burn) Henderson.

Jackie attended and later graduated from Columbus Indiana 9 High School in 1971. She then attended accounting classes at Marion Technical College. Jackie was an Insurance Claims Adjuster and a claims trainer, she was with CIGNA for 30-plus years and Aetna for 16 years, leaving after experiencing a stroke. Jackie was a Christian woman who kept the faith and was strong and kind-hearted and would open up her home to anyone in need.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Loren Ray Hendershot, sister Luanne Henderson.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Alex (Mary) Napier, Sheila Napier, and Theresa (Michael) Lovely; grandchildren Alyssa Napier, LilliAnn Napier, Carson Napier, Nicholas Gammello, Jessica Greene, and Anthony Napier; great-grandchildren Sonny and Marilyn; brothers David (Charlotte) Henderson and Norm Henderson Jr.; sisters Sondra (John) Ulrey, Norma (Bill) Gelifus, Mary (Russell) Napier, Lisa (Jess) Aull, and Donna Henderson.

Jackie enjoyed reading, swimming, and getting Margaritas and Mexican food with her favorite girlfriends. Jackie was also an animal lover and loved her grand dogs. She took great pride in being a single mother, that was able to raise her kids, and grandkids to the people they are today. Those close to Jackie will remember her as the generous, and giving, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister that she was.

Family and friends may gather from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015, where funeral services celebrating her life will begin at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Jackie’s honor may be directed towards Planned Parenthood of Central Ohio, 18 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201.

Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.snyhderfuneralhomes.com.