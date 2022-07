DELAWARE — Gordon Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, 65, of Delaware passed away July 19th from diabetes at Riverside hospital. He was born December 9th, 1956, in Columbus to the late Gordon and Edna Jenkins.

Bobby worked many years at Emerson Lumber. Having a kind, gentle soul, he also loved nature, Pittsburgh Steelers and his dog Bruno. Left to carry on his memory is his caring wife Christine, Daughter Jennifer, Brother Larry and sister Debbie.

Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.