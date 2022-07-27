MARTHA D. RICE

DELAWARE — Martha Deel Rice, 88, passed away on July 25, 2022, at the Wyndmoor assisted living facility. She was born on March 24, 1934, in Grundy Virginia, to the late Willoughby and Marida Catherine Deel. She married Wilson Rice on November 9, 1951, and he survives.

Other survivors include Tee (Steven) Wood; daughter-in-law, Cindy Rice; grandchildren, Tyler (Laurie) Wood, Sara (Greg) Jones, Mica Breese, and Toby (Carissa) Rice; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Samuel, Henry, Ryan, Avery, Kassandra, Karyn, Hannah, and Corbin; one brother, Howard Deel; and one sister, Doshi Ratliff. She was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Rice; and siblings, Vandora Deel, Patrick Deel, Woodrow Deel, Sarah Fuller, Phoebe O’Quin, Malicia Pyles, Elitha Colley, Elmyra Deel, Mary Mitchell, Marlin Deel, Vadie Deel, and Anthony Deel.

Martha worked in manufacturing for Ranco in Plain City. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed crochet work and spending time with family. She also enjoyed square dancing and camping.

A graveside viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Radnor Cemetery, corner of Radnor Road and OH-203. A service to honor her life will follow at 2 p.m. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Rice family. To leave a condolence, or to share a memory, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society.