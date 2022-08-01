DESSIE MAE WATREN

DELAWARE — Dessie M. Watren, 81, of Delaware, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 29, 2022, at Delaware Court Healthcare Center. Born June 26, 1941, in Delaware, Ohio the daughter of the late Stanley Clyde and Elizabeth (Connelly) Carpenter.

Dessie attended and later graduated from Perry Township High School, with 14 people in her graduating class. Dessie was a salesclerk who worked for Revco and then CVS. She was inducted into the Senior Citizen Hall of fame on July 21, 2015, she received the Senior Citizen Volunteer award, which is displayed with her photo at the Senior Citizen Museum in Columbus, she also received Presidential Citations from three former Presidents along with many local awards and acknowledgements for her work with SourcePoint and their meals on wheels program.

Dessie was an avid reader and enjoyed researching her ancestry. She wanted to find out everything she could about her past. Dessie was also a NASCAR fan who enjoyed supporting Dale Earnhardt Sr., before his untimely death, and then Rusty Wallace and Bill Elliott.

Dessie was preceded in death by her parents, and numerous siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Brian “Bob” (Janice Darr) Oliver, Susan (Terry) Rexrode, and Andrew Oliver; grandchildren Courtney Oliver, Justin Oliver, Cassidy Rexrode, Jacob Rexrode, Chad Oliver, and Michelle Handley-Gardner; great-grandchildren Logan Helms, Lincoln Helms, Rian Lowery, Cheyenne Oliver, Amira Oliver, Trey Gardner, Ethan Gardner, and Brady Gardner.

Dessie was always the center of attention and the loudest one in the room. She was kind, caring, and sometimes ornery.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Robinson Funeral Home at 6 p.m., family and friends may gather from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Maple Dell Cemetery in Delaware, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 OR SourcePoint 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Memories and Condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com. The Robinson Funeral Home here in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.