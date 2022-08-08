DELAWARE — Martha Jane Simpkins, 96, of Delaware, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 1, 1926 in Coshocton to the late Russell and Mary (Morgan) Fretague and later graduated from Coshocton High School.

Martha was a member of the former Stratford St. Paul United Methodist Church and Liberty United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous cream puffs.

She also enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling on vacations. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and reading them ghost stories.

Martha is survived by her son, Keye (Cathy) Simpkins of Delaware; daughters, Dale Ann (Rick) Wynkoop and Peggy (Vincent) Harris of Delaware; grandchildren, Scott (Vicci), Holly (Ed), Christina, Tim (fiance’ Hunter Johnson), and Alicia; great-grandson, Casey; sister, Mary Lou (Richard) Mortine of Newark; brother, Floyd Fretague of Coshocton; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband Dale, infant son Dennis and her sister Nancy (Charles) Turner.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11 a.m.–noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where services celebrating Martha’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Contributions in Martha’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, OH 43015 or Faith Mission, 245 N. Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215.

