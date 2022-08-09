DELAWARE — Myrna “Gayle” Stamper, age 86 of Delaware and formerly of Sunbury passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at The Inn at Walnut Trail in Sunbury.

She was born on April 20, 1936, in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Linzie and Carrie (Sparks) Blankenship, moving to Ohio as a teenager, and then to the Sunbury area in 1962.

She married Lloyd Stamper on June 18, 1971, and together they shared 44 years of marriage until his sad passing in 2015.

Retiring in 2004, she had worked 24 years as a typesetter and later as an advertising representative for the Suburban News Westerville Public Opinion, and Sunbury News. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of Eastside Mission Church, where she helped with countless church dinners.

A bowler in her younger years, she also was an avid golfer in the Sunbury women’s league and was a fan of ice figure skating and raking the leaves of fall. She was a wonderful cook, known for her large family dinners. Her roast beef and peach pie will long be remembered.

The consummate worker and worrier, she was generous with both her time and talents. She was dedicated to all concerns, especially those of her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Douglas (Terri) Hess of Westerville, Cheryl (Tom) Frison of Sarasota, Fla., Daniel (Rosie) Hess of New Albany, Estel (Libbie) Stamper of Martha, KY., William (Susie) Stamper of Grayson, KY, daughter-in-law Nancy Hess of Pensacola, FL; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Carolyn Vogel of Delaware.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Hess, and grandson, James Frison.

Friends may call from 5–7 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William St., Delaware, OH. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015 with Rev. Donnie Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Eastside Mission Church or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.

Condolences may be expressed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.