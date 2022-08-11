IRVING L. THOMAS

DELAWARE — Irving L. “Butch” Thomas, 76 of Delaware, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 8, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital in the ER.

Born March 8, 1946 in Camp Atterbury, Indiana, the son of the late LeRoy and Virginia (Meadows) Thomas. Butch graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1964, and took some courses at The Ohio State University. Butch was a tool and dye maker, before working for The United Steel Workers of America as a Staff Representative, and then retired after 25 plus years of service as the Union Organizer.

Butch met Barbara Jean (Colliver) Foster while he was on the Board of Directors with the United Way. He and Barbara married in 1980 and raised their children within the Delaware Community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry “Eddie” Thomas in 2014, and sister Annie Babcock in 2010.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years Barbara; sons Kenneth James “Tommy” (Penny) Thomas, Patrick Stephen “Pat” (Lisa) Thomas, Anthony Michael “Mike” (Tracy) Thomas, and Shawn (Theresa) McGuire; daughter Christina “Chris” Thomas; foster children Cheryl Ginn and Bobby Ladd; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sister Patty Hardwick; 4 nieces and a nephew; and numerous other extended family and special friends.

In his early years Butch and the kids enjoyed camping in the converted bus, riding dune buggies and motorcycles. More recently, Butch enjoyed logging with his own smaller scale sawmill, driving his tractor and feeding the deer, birds, and any other wildlife that ventured into the yard. He was an animal lover through and through, whether it was his dogs and cats, or any animal. His family and those close to him will remember him as the down-to-earth and stern but loving teddy bear that he was.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. — 8 p.m., Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Pastor Donnie Akers will officiate funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 also at Robinson Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions in Butch’s memory may be directed towards Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or The United Way of Delaware County, 74 W. William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.robinsonfuneralhomesinc.com.

The Robinson Funeral Home in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.