Music at Meeker Aug. 16

The Delaware County Historical Society will present the “Band at the Barn” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at the Meeker Homestead, 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware.

The Delaware Community Concert Band, under the direction of Anne Brandyberry, will perform a variety of selections, including music from “The Lord of the Rings,” and a medley of tunes by The Doors, led by band members serving as guest conductors.

Weather permitting, the concert will be held on the grounds of the Meeker property. Folding chairs will be available, but attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the band will perform inside.

For more information, email Programs@DelawareOhioHistory.org or call 740-369-3831, extension 3.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, preserve and sustain interest in the history of Delaware County. The Barn at Stratford is operated by DCHS as an event venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. To learn more, visit the venue and society web sites at barnatstratford.org and delawareohiohistory.org.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.

