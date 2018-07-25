The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

June 16 — Harper Blakeman, daughter of Victoria and Dillon Blakeman of Delaware.

June 18 — Libby Diblasi, daughter of Tiffany and Dominic Diblasi of Delaware.

July 10 — Nathan Bosh, son of Lillian and Jacob Bosh of Delaware.

July 12 — Corbin Schmidt, son of Lainey and Robert Schmidt of Delaware.

July 13 — Davryn Stewart, son of Taryn and David Stewart of Delaware.

July 14 — Anderson Ault, son of Alyson and Andrew Ault of Delaware.

July 18 — Isadora Larson, daughter of Jessica Manor and Scott Larson of Delaware.

July 18 — Jamison MacMichael, son of Kimberly Schultz and Robert MacMichael of Delaware.

July 20 — Madelyn Harrell, daughter of Hannah and Garth Harrell of Delaware.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.