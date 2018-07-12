OLSD extends contract with OSU

For the past three years, The Ohio State University has partnered with the Olentangy Local School District to provide all athletic training services to three high schools and their sports programs. At this week’s meeting of the district board of educators, a contract extension was approved that will keep the partnership going, with the addition of Olentangy Berlin High School, through the next five years.

The school district pays nothing for the services but offers an array of advertising opportunities to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and the sports medicine programs, such as banners, signs and displays around all athletic facilities. OSU will also receive one PA announcement per game at all varsity football and basketball games.

Under the terms of the contract, OSU will provide eight licensed athletic trainers to support all the needs of OLSD high school athletics, for no less than 320 hours per week. OSU will also issue an additional licensed health provider, titled the OLSD coordinator of rehab services, who will coordinate coverage of middle school football and lacrosse home games.

Each school will also have a dedicated sports performance coach who will work “collaboratively with school officials and medical staff members to provide services that are in the best interest of the student-athlete,” according to the contract, for up to 20 hours per week.

Other services OSU will provide include three coaches’ clinics and four community-based health education seminars per year. The health seminars will focus on topics such as healthy living, stress management, and endurance medicine, among other things.

Asked about the reasoning for extending the contract with OSU, OLSD Superintendent Mark Raiff said, “At this time, we want the continuity. We feel the transition to OSU has been really strong. We have great trainers in all the buildings. They’re committed to making that partnership grow.”

Board member Julie Wagner Feasel pointed out the relationship already existing between Lewis Center’s Ohio State Outpatient Care Center and the Olentangy High School students. Raiff said that will only get stronger with OSU ‘s proposed addition of a major medical center across the road from Olentangy Liberty High School.

Raiff added there are even more opportunities now for students to get involved in research and internship opportunities as well, saying, “They’re just a tremendous resource that we’re going to continue to tap into, and I really appreciate what they have done to make this work.”

