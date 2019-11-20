Wilson/Southgate

Madeline Justine Wilson, of Akron, and Jeremy Robert Southgate, of Akron, were married at 5 p.m. May 5 at the Glidden House in Cleveland. The ceremony was officiated by Philip Smyth, a friend of the couple.

The bride is the daughter of Brenda and Steve Wilson of Delaware. The groom is the son of Maria Velez and Daniel Southgate of Cleveland.

The maid/matron of honor was Alicia Wilson, sister of the bride.

Bridesmaids were Maddy Herzog, Melissa Glynn, Carie French, Annika Bergman, April Simms and Kayla Madden.

Groomsmen were Nik Southgate, Brandon Southgate, Andy Shepherd, Jjay Simms, LaMar Frazier, Derek Ecolano and Lauren Clemence (groomslady).

The bride’s dress was ivory, strapless with a sweetheart neckline, A-line, all soft lace, with a crystal applique at the waist. The veil was elbow length, white tulle dotted with clear sequins, made by the mother of the bride from her own deconstructed wedding veil. The flowers were a cascading bouquet made by the bride from a variety of yellow and purple silk flowers and paper roses made from the pages of Harry Potter books.

The ring bearer was Grayson Simms, and the flower girl was Haley Jones.

Bridesmaid Maddy Herzog sang the hymn “Be Thou My Vision.”

The bride is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School and Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She is a life insurance case manager at Business Underwriters Associates, and a dance teacher and choreographer at Creative Motion Studios, both in Akron.

The groom is a graduate of Lincoln West High School in Cleveland, and he attended Cuyahoga Community College. He is a senior IT analyst at Eaton Corporation in Beachwood.

The couple’s honeymoon consisted of a tour of California in late September/early October, visiting San Francisco, Yosemite, Monterey Bay, Los Angeles and Disneyland.

The couple live in Akron.