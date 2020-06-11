Coxes to celebrate 60th anniversary

Bradley and Glenna Cox of Rawson, Ohio, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 12.

Bradley is a former superintendent of Cory-Rawson Local Schools and the Hancock County Educational Service Center, and Glenna worked in the International Center at the University of Findlay. They both continue to teach Sunday School classes at Bethel Church of Christ in Ada, Ohio, and they enjoy traveling to see family and friends.

They are the parents of three children: Larry (Sue) Cox of Bluffton, Janet (Rick) Marshall of Jenera, and Connie (David) Cawley of Rawson, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Bradley’s siblings are Ed (Diane) Cox and Julia (Tom) Roll of Delaware, and Glenna’s siblings are David (Vicki) James and Bob (Sue) James of Radnor.