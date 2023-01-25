King takes oath of office

In November 2022, voters elected Judge Andrew J. King to the Ohio Fifth District Court Appeals. King’s ceremonial oath of office was administered on Jan. 18 by the Honorable David A. Hejmanowski, judge of the Probate/Juvenile Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. King will begin his term in February.

With a lifelong commitment to public service, King worked as an attorney for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Attorney General Dave Yost, and the Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District. He served more than five years as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Delaware County, and additionally, he served as an assistant public defender for the Office of the Ohio Public Defender.

King’s prior legal experience includes serving as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Roger L. Kline, Fourth District Court of Appeals judge. He was also an extern for Supreme Court of Ohio Justice Terrence O’Donnell and U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio Judge Algenon L. Marble.

“Today, I took a sacred oath in the presence of my family, friends, mentors and colleagues,” King said. “I made a solemn commitment to serve not only the fifth district, but also my community, and I am honored to do so.”

King received a B.A. from The Ohio State University and received his J.D., summa cum laude, from Capital University Law School, where he also served as an associate editor for the Capital University Law Review.

An active member of his community, King is a member of the Elks and spent many years as a leader in Boy Scouts of America. In 2018, King received the Ohio State Bar Foundation’s Community Service Award for attorneys 40 and under. Because of his community service and commitment to the justice system, he was named a 2019 Fellow by Ohio State Bar Foundation. He is married and has two children.

The Fifth District Court of Appeals, Ohio’s largest appellate district, serves 15 counties in Ohio, including Ashland, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Guernsey, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Richland, Stark, and Tuscarawas counties.

