PROPERTY TRANSFERS

501 Round Pearl Ct, Delaware; Brady, Kenneth M & Bethany L to Dolan, Nicholas Tyler & Kayla; $305,000.

7541 Milford , Westerville; Prosperity World Legacy Trust to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee; $390,000.

2115 Forestview Ln, Delaware; Fischer Homes Columbus LP to Dieterle, Amy M & Christopher D; $486,677.

6040 Teasel Dr, Westerville; Blackwell, Scott & Ganger, Ann Casey to Blackwell, Michael S & Naomi R; $450,000.

144 Oak Hill Ave, Delaware; Cawley, William J to Steele, Benjamin Elliott & Emily Rose; $186,000.

8086 Coldharbor Blvd, Lewis Center; Jungeberg, Alvin H Ethel I to Richard, Mark & Pauline; $285,000.

9804 Kingston Cir, Powell; Dileno, Susan to Helf, Marlene Yvonne Trustee; $385,000.

10309 Mackenzie Way, Dublin; Morgan, John C & Amista F to Wang, Deliang & Bai Ping; $950,000.

8716 Cotter St, Lewis Center; Kenney Wilcox LLC to Sai Divi Investments LLC; $118,500.

6614 Collingwood Dr, Westerville; Ames, Trent J & Susan M to Suffoletto, Kyle Paul & Ashley Marie; $292,000.

5880 Bluestone Way, Lewis Center; Olentangy Crossing LLC to Narapareddy, Sujitreddy; $243,595.

812 Blackmore Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc to Diturno, Alissa & Adam; $443,545.

453 Blaisdell Dr, Delaware; Hahn, Brian C & Mollie K to Pearce, Kaitlyn A; $234,900.

6498 Alum Creek Dr, Galena; NVR Inc to Danko, John & Alysha; $430,000.

127 Bricknell Way, Delaware; Agyemang, Andy A & Acheamtong, Thomas to Nori, Mark A & Barbara A; $250,000.

7602 Golden Wheat Ln, Westerville; Hente, Mark S & Nancy A to Ballman, Kathleen R; $356,700.

3882 Waterbury Pl, Powell; Epcon Bradford LLC to Hatcher, Joseph Ward & Benson, Betsey Ann; $429,575.

6195 Sloop Dr, Lewis Center; Taylor, Joseph F Maureen P to Blankenship, Brian J & Alison K; $364,900.