POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Officers responded to a 911 hang up Wednesday afternoon in the area of High Street. Several parties were found in a dispute and were given warnings for disorderly conduct. A report was taken for documentation.

• A fight was reported in a parking lot on Lake Street Wednesday evening. Two adults were involved, but no charges were filed. A report was taken to document the call.

• A woman living on Forest Brooke Way reported that a man she knew was sending her threatening text messages Wednesday evening. After an investigation, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.