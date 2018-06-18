Summer Festival Concert set for June 23

The fourth annual Summer Festival Concert will feature a small ensemble performance by members of the Central Ohio Symphony, as well as performances by the Starliners, and Honk, Wail, and Moan.

The Starliners are a Columbus, Ohio, jazz band that plays old standards. Honk, Wail, and Moan is also from Columbus and is a self-described “jazz, avant garde” group.

The Summer Festival Concert will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, with the Starliners performing at 2:30 p.m., Honk, Wail, and Moan at 4:15 p.m., and the Central Ohio Symphony ensemble at 6 p.m. The Summer Festival Concert will be on the Monnett lawn outside of Austin Manor at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Central Avenue.

This summer, the Northwest Neighborhood has arranged for multiple food trucks to be on the property from 5 p.m. until the concert ends.

The concert is free, however, donations will be accepted. Organizers will be conducting a 50/50 raffle as well. Proceeds will be shared between the Symphony and the Northwest Neighborhood Association.

“We are so pleased to have this concert in the Northwest Neighborhood again,” says Roxanne Amidon, NNA president. “This year’s event will be even more dynamic with the addition of more food trucks. We encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and make it a family picnic.”

Warren Hyer, executive director of the Central Ohio Symphony, said, “The summer festival is an opportunity to enjoy a performance by smaller ensembles at Austin Manor in a casual setting where you can learn more about our musicians. Thank you to the NNA for helping to make this a great summer event.”

Ray Wollschleger, the show organizer added, “This year will be a larger show. We’ve added two additional bands starting at 2:30 p.m. that day. With the Symphony’s performance beginning at 6 p.m., we’ll have a full afternoon of music. We hope everyone will take advantage of this free concert and come enjoy the event.”

The Central Ohio Symphony, based in Delaware, will begin its 40th concert season this fall. The Symphony presents a four concert series at OWU, educational programming, the summer festival and the July 4th concert each year.

The NNA is a non-profit community association that is committed to preserving the quality of life and fostering a sense of

pride in Delaware’s historic northwest neighborhood. The NNA has long used funds collected from annual events (the Ghost Walks and Historic Holiday Home Tours) to fund programs for the neighborhood including banners, planters downtown, Strand Theatre seats, and street trees, among other things.

The Northwest Neighborhood is situated in the northwest quadrant of the city of Delaware, bound by West William Street to the south, the Olentangy River to the east, Pennsylvania Avenue to the north, and Euclid Avenue to the west. The Northwest Historic District was listed on the National Historic Register in 1996 and includes over 700 contributing structures.

