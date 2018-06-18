SourcePoint to host event focused on stroke information

Nearly 800,000 people each year experience a stroke in the United States. Someone dies from a stroke every four minutes. It’s the leading cause of adult disability. That’s why SourcePoint and OhioHealth will partner together to present “Stroke: Risk Factors, Early Detection, Rehabilitation, and Recovery Prognosis.”

The lunch-and-learn event will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26. It includes a free buffet lunch, as well as a presentation by occupational therapist Jana Edington and physical therapist Jessica Petitti from the OhioHealth Neurological Rehabilitation Team at Grady Memorial Hospital. The speakers will discuss strokes from early detection to rehabilitation and recovery. A stroke survivor will also share his experience.

Lunch begins at 11:45 a.m. at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, with the presentation beginning at noon. Registration is required, go to MySourcePoint.org/EC and search “OhioHealth,” or call 740-363-6677.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55.

