POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Police responded to a home on Linwood Street Monday just after midnight after a domestic situation was reported. After an investigation, an individual was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a behavioral health evaluation. No charges were filed.

• Drug abuse instruments were reported in the 100 block of Richards Drive Monday evening. After an investigation, a 50-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Officers were called to the first block of Providence Lane Monday evening after an intoxicated man was reported. Police arrived and ultimately took a report for disorderly conduct before arresting the intoxicated man.

• An exhaust system was stolen from a truck Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of Lake Street. The exhaust system was valued at $3,700.

• A wallet was reported stolen from a dorm on South Liberty Street Sunday. The wallet contained cash and various cards. There are no suspects at this time.