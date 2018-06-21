Man accused of touching girl in pool

A Columbus man was in the Delaware County Jail Wednesday after being arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition for allegedly touching a young girl at Zoombezi Bay on Monday.

Phillip A. Lohbauer, 33, of 773 Ann St., Columbus, appeared in Delaware Municipal Court Wednesday, where he was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. During the hearing, he had his bond set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 28.

According to the offense report, on Monday afternoon, a deputy from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to Zoombezi Bay after staff reported a suspicious person. In the criminal complaint, the responding deputy alleges that a girl younger than 13 told staff that Lohbauer grabbed her by the lower hips while they were in the wave pool and pulled her in his groin area.

Lohbauer was arrested by the DCSO and charged with gross sexual imposition before being taken to the Delaware County Jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon.

“Safety and security are of the utmost importance to us,” said Jen Fields, the director of communications at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. “Late afternoon on Monday, June 18, our team responded immediately to address the concerns of our guests, and we are now working in partnership with law enforcement to investigate the matter. We have a zero tolerance policy, especially when it comes to concerns regarding minors. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has banned Mr. Lohbauer for life from all property owned by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, including the Zoo, Zoombezi Bay, The Wilds, and the Safari Golf Club.”

Alleged incident occurred at Zoombezi Bay

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

