PROPERTY TRANSFERS

485 Redwood Ln, Lewis Center; Mathews, William to Jaeckel, John E & Paula K; $265,000.

7447 Red Maple Pl, Westerville; Trotter, Mary Ellen Trustee to Taylor, Richard A & Bonita K; $245,000.

2841 Weyant St, Lewis Center; Page, Matthew A & Jessica M to Shope, Patrick & Marcella R; $302,000.

2129 Parklawn Dr, Lewis Center; S.S.B.&L.M. to Dara Kishore & Ramya Deepthi; $307,000.

71 Wilder St, Delaware; Ewald, Lance P to Campbell, Summer H; $161,700.

8321 Sable Crossing Dr, Columbus; Wood, Michelle L to Leone, Ann M; $160,000.

5354 Harbor Pointe Dr, Galena; Knapke, Sheri M & Brian J to Waggle, Jamine M & Jay; $526,500.

8023 Millway Loop, Powell; Parisi, Anthony P to Karas, Donald; $532,500.

1626 Villa Way, Powell; Villas at Loch Lomond LLC to Koncal, Ronald D & Mary Ann; $803,800.

5597 Covington Meadows Ct, Westerville; Sekerak, Nicholas & Jean to Mederer, Jordan & Lea; $295,000.

335 Mcelhinny Ln, Lewis Center; Goff, Jeffrey A & Heather A to Khanal Sanjeev & Bhattarai Ojaswi; $342,500.

6030 Africa Rd, Galena; Perrault, Thomas R & Lanna K to Verhoff, Gina Rae & Brooks, Tyler Scott; $307,500.

1948 Parklawn Dr, Lewis Center; B.C.T.&C.A. to Gallagher, Timothy G & Morehart, Kristy E; $408,000.

94 Lakes At Cheshire Dr, Delaware; Lakes at Cheshire LLC to Battaglia, Linda L; $188,986.

15425 State Route 37, Sunbury; CRK Company LLC to Waters, Abagale M & Herbert L III; $139,000.

5789 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Silvestri Group LLC; $78,000.

5777 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center; Evans Farm Land Development Company LLC to Silvestri Group LLC; $77,000.

725 Clymer St, Delaware; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Perkins, Trent C & Lyndsey M; $294,797.