City workers keep sidewalks clear in front of Delaware City Hall as the snow came down Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Sandusky and William streets.

After many hours of assembling, wrapping and bagging groceries, the volunteers of People In Need stood at the ready Sunday as families came to pick up their Christmas items. Standing between the tables of full grocery bags were Olentangy Orange High School students waiting to help carry packages out.

As Santa and Mrs. Claus’ carriage passed by Clarissa Russell’s home on Sandusky Street she waved to them with a wide-eyed wonderful delight from her front row seat inside the warm house.

As the horse-drawn carriage approached, it revealed a red-gloved hand waving out to the youngsters. The young eyes began to widen as they realized that Santa and Mrs. Claus were the ones waving back at them from inside.

Dominic DiPietro likes to eat cotton candy by the hand full.

Hope Wyatt sticks her tongue out while eating an ice cream cone.

The last night of the Delaware County Fair was capped off with spectacular fireworks display.

Luciano Cordi found the ducks in the pool along the midway of the Delaware County Fair to be just within his reach.

John Gradwohl Jr. wanders around the fairgrounds performing as Professor Phineas T. Bubblemaker amazing kids by making bubbles of all sizes for them to chase and pop.

The midway takes on a new look once the sun set on the Delaware County Fair.

Addison Lamneck gives her brother Grant pointers on her special technique of tossing rings at the ring toss booth Tuesday afternoon at the Delaware County Fair.

By D. Anthony Botkin

abotkin@civitasmedia.com

City workers keep sidewalks clear in front of Delaware City Hall as the snow came down Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Sandusky and William streets. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_0522.jpg City workers keep sidewalks clear in front of Delaware City Hall as the snow came down Tuesday afternoon on the corner of Sandusky and William streets. After many hours of assembling, wrapping and bagging groceries, the volunteers of People In Need stood at the ready Sunday as families came to pick up their Christmas items. Standing between the tables of full grocery bags were Olentangy Orange High School students waiting to help carry packages out. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_0465F.jpg After many hours of assembling, wrapping and bagging groceries, the volunteers of People In Need stood at the ready Sunday as families came to pick up their Christmas items. Standing between the tables of full grocery bags were Olentangy Orange High School students waiting to help carry packages out. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_0426.jpg As Santa and Mrs. Claus’ carriage passed by Clarissa Russell’s home on Sandusky Street she waved to them with a wide-eyed wonderful delight from her front row seat inside the warm house. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_9931_F.jpg As Santa and Mrs. Claus’ carriage passed by Clarissa Russell’s home on Sandusky Street she waved to them with a wide-eyed wonderful delight from her front row seat inside the warm house. As the horse-drawn carriage approached, it revealed a red-gloved hand waving out to the youngsters. The young eyes began to widen as they realized that Santa and Mrs. Claus were the ones waving back at them from inside. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_9922_F.jpg As the horse-drawn carriage approached, it revealed a red-gloved hand waving out to the youngsters. The young eyes began to widen as they realized that Santa and Mrs. Claus were the ones waving back at them from inside. Dominic DiPietro likes to eat cotton candy by the hand full. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_6438F.jpg Dominic DiPietro likes to eat cotton candy by the hand full. Hope Wyatt sticks her tongue out while eating an ice cream cone. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_7152F.jpg Hope Wyatt sticks her tongue out while eating an ice cream cone. The last night of the Delaware County Fair was capped off with spectacular fireworks display. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_7466F.jpg The last night of the Delaware County Fair was capped off with spectacular fireworks display. Luciano Cordi found the ducks in the pool along the midway of the Delaware County Fair to be just within his reach. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_5295F.jpg Luciano Cordi found the ducks in the pool along the midway of the Delaware County Fair to be just within his reach. John Gradwohl Jr. wanders around the fairgrounds performing as Professor Phineas T. Bubblemaker amazing kids by making bubbles of all sizes for them to chase and pop. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_5321F.jpg John Gradwohl Jr. wanders around the fairgrounds performing as Professor Phineas T. Bubblemaker amazing kids by making bubbles of all sizes for them to chase and pop. The midway takes on a new look once the sun set on the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_6954F.jpg The midway takes on a new look once the sun set on the Delaware County Fair. Addison Lamneck gives her brother Grant pointers on her special technique of tossing rings at the ring toss booth Tuesday afternoon at the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_5850F.jpg Addison Lamneck gives her brother Grant pointers on her special technique of tossing rings at the ring toss booth Tuesday afternoon at the Delaware County Fair. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_copy_DSC_7466F.jpg

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@civitasmedia.com

D. Anthony Botkin may be reached at 740-413-0902 or on Twitter @dabotkin.

D. Anthony Botkin may be reached at 740-413-0902 or on Twitter @dabotkin.