Balderson declares victory in close race

According to unofficial results posted online by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, Republican Troy Balderson has narrowly defeated Democrat Danny O’Connor in Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District seat.

Of the 202,521 votes cast, Balderson received 101,574 votes (50.15 percent), while O’Connor received 99,820 votes (49.29 percent). Joe Manchik, Green Party, received 1,127 votes (.56 percent).

In Delaware County, Balderson received 31,750 of the total 58,850 votes cast or 54 percent of the vote. O’Connor received 26,874 votes (46 percent), while Manchik nabbed 226 votes.

Pending certification of the results, Balderson will finish the unexpired term of Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Genoa, that expires Jan. 3.

Tiberi resigned from his Congressional seat in January to accept a position as the new head of the Ohio Business Roundtable.