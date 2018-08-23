Grandparents, kids invited to free event

SourcePoint will host its annual Grandparents Day celebration from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 8. This event, presented by ClearCaptions, takes place at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, and is free for Delaware County grandparents and their grandchildren.

This year’s theme, “Know Your Roots,” explores past, present, and future through a variety of fun activities, including a fossil dig game, tin can phones, paper airplane launch, sock hop cakewalks, time capsule creation, interactive displays from the Delaware County Historical Society and Preservation Parks, and more.

The event is sponsored by Country Club Rehabilitation Campus and Ohio Living Sarah Moore. To register for the event, go to MySourcePoint.org/EC or call 740-363-6677.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

