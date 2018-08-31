Woman killed in fatal crash on US 36

A Columbus woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Scioto Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that on the morning of Aug. 30, Bridey S. Thompson, 46, of Columbus, was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300 west on U.S. 36 near milepost six in Scioto Township when she drove off the right side of the road and struck the ditch and several trees before overturning.

The vehicle came to rest on its top, the patrol reported.

Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner, and she was transported to the Delaware County Morgue.

The patrol reports Thompson was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the patrol reported Thursday.

Thompson’s next of kin was notified Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The patrol reports its was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS and the Scioto Township Fire Department.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/08/web1_OSHP-1.jpeg