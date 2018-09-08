Alpha Group, DATABus awarded grants

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) announces the Award of Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA’s) Section 5310 Program funding to 13 projects in central Ohio that will enhance the mobility of older adults and individuals with disabilities.

FTA’s Section 5310 provides grant funds for capital expenses for vehicles and related equipment used to transport seniors and people with disabilities and activities related to mobility management. Funds may also be used for operating projects which specifically serve seniors and people with disabilities, travel training to instruct persons using fixed-route bus services, and capital projects to remove barriers at bus stops for persons with disabilities.

MORPC solicited funding requests from December 2017 through February 2018 for FTA’s Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities program funding and received over $3 million in requests. MORPC staff approved administrative, operating and capital projects for funding totaling approximately $1.8 million for Federal Fiscal Years 2016 and 2017. Unless otherwise noted, projects listed require a 20 percent local match.

• Alpha Group of Delaware, one accessible vehicle, $44,074

• American Red Cross, one accessible vehicle, $45,198

• Arch Express Transportation, one light transit vehicle, $56,202

• Canal Winchester Human Services, preventative maintenance, $26,750

• Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), purchased transportation, $600,000

• Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), operating, $1,310,282 (50 percent match)

• Delaware County Transit Board operated by Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATABus), preventative maintenance, $219,100

• Delaware County Transit Board operated by Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATABus), mobility management, $373,064

• Heritage Day Health Centers (NRC), two light transit vehicles, $96,186

• LifeCare Alliance, one light transit vehicle, $57,673

• Netcare Access, 1 modified minivan, $40,242

• MORPC Administration, $104,671 (no match required)

The program is administered by MORPC for the Columbus, Ohio Urbanized Area. Eligible recipients include state or local government authorities, private non-profit organizations, or public or private operators of public transportation services.

Funds are available each federal fiscal year and are distributed following a MORPC review and approval process.

For more information, visit www.morpc.org/Section5310.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of local governments and regional organizations that envisions and embraces innovative directions in economic prosperity, energy, the environment, housing, land use, and transportation. Our transformative programming, services and innovative public policy are designed to promote and support the vitality and growth in the region. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

