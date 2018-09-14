PROPERTY TRANSFERS

12772 Hatch Rd, Westerville; Ramsey, Paul E Trustee To: Cartwright, Bryan H; $325,000.

911 Bovee Ln, Powell; Campbell, Scott W & Kathy L To: Lu Yang, Hai & Zhang Zehn Rong; $395,000.

118 W Central Ave, Delaware; Patterson, Deborah To: Shaw, Laura; $280,000.

491 Coover Rd, Delaware; Filas, Timothy D & Danielle M To: Ralston, Nicole L; $230,000.

2524 Derby Dr, Powell; Trinity Home Builders LLC To: Leanza, Anthony & Audrey; $460,000.

8840 Davington Dr, Dublin; Sammons, Jordan R & Bridget A To: Harrison, Averill K & Johnathon L Jr; $518,000.

2940 Creek Rd, Sunbury; Reida, Jennifer Irene & Carl John To: Pierce, James K; $239,000.

7457 Paradisio Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited To: NVR Inc; $95,000.

417 Melick Dr, Delaware; Glenross North LLC To: NVR Inc; $84,475.

326 Amelia Ln, Delaware; Medrock LLC To: NVR Inc; $45,500.

330 Mcnamara Loop, Lewis Center; NVR Inc To: Wagner, Stuart & Jaclyn; $374,750.

322 Amelia Ln, Delaware; Medrock Llc To: NVR Inc; $45,500.

430 Melick Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc To: West, Karen Wynne Lowman Trustee; $452,715.

2735 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc To: Chahande, Aniruddha & Seema; $394,110.

7575 Talavera Dr, Galena; Vinmar Investment Limited To: NVR Inc; $95,000.

113 Squaregaiter Ln, Lewis Center; NVR Inc To: Mittal, Manish & Agrawal Prachi; $337,212.

3252 Glenmead Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc To: Gale, Gerald & Maria; $491,670.

7370 Talavera Ct, Galena; NVR Inc To: Fields, Bruce; $509,010.

7582 Talavera Dr, Galena; NVR Inc To: Fraser, Bruce & Becky L; $411,345.

735 Wallace Dr, Delaware; NVR Inc To: Milliner, Brandon R & Kristine L; $280,689.

1616 Kearney Way, Delaware; Dublin Manor LLC To: Mahoney, Andrew J & Christen; $765,308.

14166 Robins Rd, Westerville; Sabo, Richard To: Sherman, Mark E; $315.000,

6884 Worthington Rd, Westerville; Mcginnis, Fancis E & Mary Francis Trustees To: Novi, Traci Lynn; $680,000.

882 Briar Dr, Delaware; Rockford Homes Inc To: Hegler, Daniel J & Leanne; $637,968.

271 N Union St, Delaware; Huffer, Jeremy Lee To: Erpenbeck, Jacob Thomas & Laurie Beth; $215,000.

5744 North Rd, Lewis Center; Lawrence, Jess W To: Ford, Stephen M; $247,500.

6714 S Old 3c Hwy, Westerville; Shearer, David B & Karen L Co Trustees To: Shearer, Shannon M; $140,000.

377 Rockmill St, Delaware; Alley, Susan F & Robinson Kelly D To: Norris, David D & Christina D; $249,000.

719 Meadows Dr, Delaware; Krisa, Lesia I To: Alley, Susan F & Robinson, Kelly D; $278,000.

659 Meadows Dr, Delaware; Clayton, Sean M & Colene M To: Parasher, Neha Surajbhai & Dighe Chinmay Ashok; $261,000.

5625 Morlich Sq, Dublin; Miller, Dean P & Layla M To: Liddy, Marnie I & Casey T; $435,000.