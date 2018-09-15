Delaware County Fair has something for everyone

September is National Self-Improvement Month, and a great way to learn something new and enrich yourself is to attend the Delaware County Fair, Sept. 15-22. Where else can you learn about Ohio’s agriculture and see a colorful variety of animals? Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District will again have an exciting array of activities and we encourage you to join us!

This year’s display features “Rain to River,” a stormwater display highlighting stormwater pollution prevention practices. This interactive display was designed by staff from Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs and built with funding from the Ohio Environmental Education Fund. New this year is our reusable farm mural. This giant art piece is open for kids of all ages to color anew each day.

Visit us at the conservation park located next to the pig and lamb barn for some or all of these entertaining and educational family activities:

• Buckeye necklaces are back by popular demand for Saturday, Sept. 15. Cheer on your Ohio State Buckeyes with your own colorful creation of buckeyes and beads.

• New this year on Saturday – Members of Central Ohio Fly Fishers will share the fun of fly fishing from noon to 6 p.m. Through a selection of games you can try your hand at this ancient angling method to catch the “big one.”

• New on Sunday will be pumpkin painting from 1 to 4 p.m. along with old favorites, the rubber duck race at 2 p.m., followed by the ever competitive Ag Olympics, complete with prizes.

• The Ohio Division of Wildlife is returning with its archery trailer on Saturday and Sunday, a big hit in past years and we expect it to be so again. Beginners are welcome!

• This will be our second year to host a Sunday evening family movie combined with a short awards ceremony. The festivities begin at 7:45 p.m. with recognition of the Conservation Booster of the Year, Farmer of the Year, and Conservation Educator of the Year. The movie is sponsored by Ohigro and begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17. Sit on a straw bale with a snow cone or popcorn snack and a relax with friends and family. The movie will be suitable for kids of all ages.

• The volunteers from Johnstown Community Sportsman’s Club will join us with their inflatable BB gun range on Monday and Tuesday, 3 to 7 p.m. This was loads of fun last year and the volunteers from Johnstown provide excellent instructions for newbies of any age.

• My personal favorite is returning, the Cabela’s outdoor cooking demonstration. Savor free samples of delicious treats prepared by Cabela’s staff . The food is prepared to absolute perfection on camp stoves, with charcoal in cast iron pots and pans, and on mini grills. Learn about different spices and try a tasty tidbit of something new and different. Cabela’s staff love to share their cooking expertise and discuss their equipment, accessories, and flavorings.

• Two new make it-take it events will be making grapevine wreaths and t-shirt bags. Wreath making will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and make your own t-shirt bag will be on Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., or as materials allow.

As you can see, the activities at the conservation park can help you honor National Self Improvement Month – so many new and different ways to stretch your brain cells and your muscles. For a complete schedule of events please visit our website at www.delawareswcd.org. Remember to check us out on Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you at the 2018 Delaware County Fair.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.

