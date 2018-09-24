Ohio Wesleyan University adds new education major

Ohio Wesleyan University this fall is adding Integrated Science for Teachers, a new major that will prepare secondary school educators to teach a broad range of science subjects.

Students who complete the new major will be eligible to earn Adolescent to Young Adult (AYA) Integrated Science Licensure, qualifying them to teach science in grades 7 through 12.

“The integrated science major helps to ensure that Ohio Wesleyan-trained teachers meet the needs of today’s school districts,” said Amy McClure, Ph.D., chair of Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education.

Sarah Kaka, Ph.D., director of the department’s Adolescent to Young Adult and Multi-Age Programs, will oversee the new major and licensure.

“Fewer and fewer schools have the resources to hire discipline-specific science teachers,” Kaka said. “Instead, they seek highly qualified educators able to teach a broad range of science subjects. We want these schools to seek out our graduates when hiring the next generation of teachers.”

Ohio Wesleyan students who choose to pursue the Integrated Science for Teachers major will complete classes in life sciences (biology, microbiology, zoology); chemistry; geology and geography; physics and astronomy, and mathematics – along with their education and general course requirements.

“We’re excited to add this major,” she said, “and we look forward to watching our integrated science graduates go out and inspire their students to explore and excel in all disciplines of science.”

In addition to integrated science, Ohio Wesleyan also offers education majors in Early Childhood Education (preK-grade 3), Middle Childhood Education (grades 4-9), and Special Education.

The university offers education minors in Adolescent to Young Adult Education (grades 7-12) and in Multi-Age Education (preK-grade 12). Areas of specialization available include English language arts, social studies, and mathematics (7-12) as well as world languages, music, visual art, and drama (preK-12).

For those seeking a post-baccalaureate program, Ohio Wesleyan enables people who already hold undergraduate degrees to earn teaching licenses by enrolling in full-time courses in one of OWU’s undergraduate licensure programs.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education is accredited in Ohio by the state Department of Education and nationally by the Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE). In 2017, it was one of only 16 U.S. colleges and universities recognized with a “Top Tier” rating from the Washington, D.C.-based National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) for effectiveness in preparing future high school teachers.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s education offerings and the OWU Department of Education at www.owu.edu/education. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s full list majors and minors at www.owu.edu/academics.

