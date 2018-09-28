SourcePoint to offer Health & Wellness Expo Oct. 10

SourcePoint will host its annual Health & Wellness Expo from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10. This event, presented by OhioHealth and Hearing Health Solutions, features health screenings for local adults ages 55 and older, wellness activities and exhibits, as well as a vaccine clinic. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

A variety of free health screenings will be available, including blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density, cholesterol, ear scan, fall risk, fitness, foot and ankle, glaucoma, hearing, kidney, memory, mobility, oral cancer, spinal and vision. Additional services and information will be available on developmental disabilities, elder abuse, home security, hospice, hygiene, medication disposal, nutrition, physical therapy, stress reduction, transportation, wellness programs and more.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to participate in Dublin Retirement Village’s Mobile Virtual Dementia Tour, which simulates common Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms.

Kroger Pharmacy will conduct a vaccination clinic, offering flu, pneumonia, and Tdap vaccines. Multiple insurance plans are accepted, as is payment via cash or check.

In addition to OhioHealth and Hearing Health Solutions, the 2018 Health & Wellness Expo is sponsored by ClearCaptions, Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, Delaware Court Healthcare Center, Humana, Interim HealthCare, Ohio Living Sarah Moore, and Orthopedic ONE. For more information, go to MySourcePoint.org/expo.

