Davis to serve American Soybean Association

The American Soybean Association (ASA) recently elected executive committee members to lead its organization in 2019. Bret Davis, Ohio soybean farmer and Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) board member from Delaware County, was elected as secretary.

The American Soybean Association (ASA) represents U.S. soybean farmers on domestic and international policy issues important to the soybean industry. ASA has 26 affiliated state associations representing 30 soybean producing states and more than 300,000 soybean farmers.

“We are happy to see Bret elected to this leadership position,” said Kirk Merritt, OSA executive director. “Bret has a passion for soybean advocacy and is a leader at both the state and national levels. He will make Ohio proud.”

Davis previously served as an at-large member on ASA’s Governing Committee and as OSA president, chairman, vice president and treasurer. He grows 3,400 acres of soybeans and corn on his family farm in Delaware County. In addition to his work with ASA and OSA, Davis holds a designation as a Certified Crop Advisor and is a past president of both the FSA Board and the Delaware County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the FFA and earned his American FFA Degree. Davis also previously served on the Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees.

“I am proud to serve the American Soybean Association as their secretary and represent Ohio soybean farmers,” Davis said. “I know that all of my fellow farmer leaders at the national level stand ready to ensure that our leaders in Washington, D.C. hear your voice.”

The Ohio Soybean Association is governed by a volunteer farmer board dedicated to education and promotion, as well as to uniting producer interest through support of legislative activities beneficial to the Ohio soybean industry.

