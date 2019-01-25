Connections to host Do Good Date Night Feb. 15

Doing good together just got easier through Connections Volunteer Center’s first-ever Do Good Date Night. The event, which is taking place just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry in Delaware.

The innovative concept launched in 2015 by Kristen Manieri, a writer and podcast host, began in Orlando, Florida. Founded on the premise of couple-led philanthropy, Do Good Date Night seeks to achieve two meaningful ends: date night and volunteering. The result is a date night activity that’s uniquely fun, emotionally connective and gratifying.

A subscriber to Manieri’s philosophy, Connections Volunteer Center Director Suzanne Pingry said hands on work provides an instant feeling of satisfaction that is often hard to duplicate in other settings.

“While dinners and galas are certainly good ways to fuel impact, we wanted to connect people in real-time and tangible ways,” Pingry said. “Do Good Date Night is all about offering couples an affordable alternative for a great time and a chance to feel great about supporting charitable causes. It’s a win-win for everyone!”

During the event, couples will spend the first hour touring the warehouse facility and executing an organized service project. Projects will include organizing nonperishables, and packing produce and other food items. The next hour is spent enjoying food, drinks, and engaging date night activities and interactive games, such as corn hole, trivia and raffles. Participants are sure to make new like-minded friends and get that warm, fuzzy feeling that comes with making a difference.

“Most people want to do something good and support their community but often struggle to find the balance between their busy everyday lives with time to give back,” Pingry said. “Combining the coveted date night with volunteerism is a way that couples can spend quality time together while making an impact on a cause close to their hearts.”

Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and warm. Tickets are $20 per person or $40 per couple with proceeds going to Connections Volunteer Center. To register, contact Erin Coss at 740.363.5000 or visit http://thedogooddatenight.connectionsvolunteercenter.org/.

Founded in 1996, Connections coordinates the referral and placement of volunteers for more than 70 different agencies who offer more than 200 volunteer opportunities. In the past year, Connections matched over 1,300 volunteers who engaged in nearly 12,000 hours of service to the community. A program of HelpLine, Connections core services are partially funded by United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint.

