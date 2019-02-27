Author visits with DCDL friends

The Friends of the Delaware County District Library hosted the New York Times bestselling author of “My Dear Hamilton and America’s First Daughter,” Laura Kamoie, before a sold-out crowd on a recent snowy evening at the Orange Branch Library.

Fans of historical fiction learned from Kamoie, who is also a professor of American history, the reasons why Eliza Schuyler Hamilton — the devoted wife of Alexander Hamilton — is sometimes misportrayed as shy and retiring. Kamoie talked about Eliza Hamilton in terms of her being a “wife, a widow and a warrior.”

In “My Dear Hamilton,” Kamoie and her co-author, Stephanie Dray, used thousands of letters and original source material to tell Eliza’s story not just as the wronged wife at the center of a political sex scandal, a widow who fought to have her husband’s legacy documented, and as a founding mother who shaped an American legacy in her own right by raising money for the Washington Monument.

Kamoie is also the author of 35 romance novels, and with help from Dray, wrote their other bestselling novel “America’s First Daughter” — the story of another founding lady, Patsy Jefferson.

