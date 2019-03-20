SWCD promoting March events

The March calendar is filling up with a variety of public programs that you won’t want to miss.

First is the “How to manage your woodland for profit” seminar on Monday, March 25, at the Stratford Ecological Center at 3083 Liberty Road, Delaware. The seminar is free and will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The presenters will be Kathy Smith, program director for the Ohio Woodland Stewards Program with Ohio State University Extension, along with Steve McGinnis, service forester with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry. Please call our office at 740-368-1921 to make a reservation. The deadline is March 24.

On Wednesday, March 27, another free workshop will be offered entitled, “Agricultural law and policy updates.” This workshop will be held at the Oxford Township Hall, 5125 Shoemaker Road, Ashley, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. If you are interested in line fences, hunting, leasing, manure spreading, agritourism, Ohio drainage law, and woodland owner considerations, you will want to attend. The speakers for the evening are Peggy Kirk Hall, OSU Extension ag law; Evin Bachelor, OSU Extension ag law; and Scott Stephens, Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District.

Please call 740-368-1921 to register. The deadline is March 26.

Lastly, the new director for the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Dorothy Pelanda, is meeting with local residents around Ohio in a series of informal meet-and-greet sessions. Residents of Delaware, Franklin, and Licking counties are invited to the March 29 session, which will be held at the Trenton Township Hall, 15495 Hartford Road, Sunbury. This is an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts and ideas about Ohio’s food and agricultural industry and to ask questions. The session is open to all, no matter your county of residence, and will last about one hour. A complete list of all of the sessions can be found at https://agri.ohio.gov.

Stay tuned for more details on future events. We are planning an evening workshop in conjunction with the Delaware General Health District on home sewage treatment systems in April, with the date and location to be announced. Our first-ever Delaware County Farm Tour was so successful last year that we are planning now for the 2019 event scheduled for Saturday, July 20. To find all of the details on what’s happening in conservation, visit the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District’s website at www.delawareswcd.org or call 740-368-1921. You can also find us on Facebook.

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.

