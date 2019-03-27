OWU announces April public events

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its April 2019 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

• Through April 25 – “Gaps In Memory,” featuring archival digital prints created by artist and Ohio Wesleyan alumna Barbara Jenkins, in Mowry Alumni Gallery inside Mowry Hall, 16 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Jenkins, Class of 1972, works to break preconceptions by making linkages and disruptions between photographs in triptychs. Mowry Alumni Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday when OWU’s administrative offices are open. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries at www.owu.edu/ross.

• 4 p.m. April 1 – Laura Brown, Ph.D., the John Wendell Anderson Professor of English at Cornell University, will discuss “Other-than-Humans in Species and Specie,” in the Benes Rooms of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Brown studies women writers, slavery and imperialism, species and racial difference, the portrayal of animals, and the imaginative force of “things.” Her most recent books are “Homeless Dogs and Melancholy Apes: Humans and Other Animals in the Modern Literary Imagination” and “Fables of Modernity: Literature and Culture in the English Eighteenth Century.” Learn more at http://english.cornell.edu/laura-brown. Brown’s presentation is the 2018-2019 Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholars Lecture. During the event, Ohio Wesleyan will induct its new class of Phi Society (sophomore) members. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/pbk.

• 6:30 p.m. April 2 – Artist Carlos Frésquez presents “From Here, From There” (Desde Aqui, Desde Alli),” a discussion of Chicano Art history and his own artwork, which is on display now through May 19 in Gallery 2001 inside OWU’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Frésquez will speak in the Bayley Room, located on the library’s second floor, and a reception will follow in the gallery. His art has been described as combining the formality of the masters with the pop of street graffiti. An assistant professor at Metropolitan State College of Denver, Frésquez has exhibited his drawings, sculptures, prints, installations, and paintings in at least 30 U.S. states and 10 countries. Learn more about him at www.carlosfresquez.com. Admission is free. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries, including Gallery 2001, at www.owu.edu/ross.

• 9:30 p.m. April 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 3 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “Dheepan,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. A famous Tamil freedom fighter in Sri Lanka who has lost his family is assigned a new “family” to help him attain asylum in France. The strangers struggle to create a relationship while coping with the drug-fueled violence in their new Paris home. Winner of the top prize at Cannes, the 2015 film is “as tightly coiled as a thriller,” Boston Globe critic Ty Burr writes. (Tamil and French with English subtitles.) The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 4 p.m. April 4 – Poet, filmmaker, and artist D.A. Powell, known for his concentration on contemporary culture and topics related to the AIDS crisis, presents a poetry reading, in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Of his work, New York Times critic Stephen Burt has said, “No accessible poet of his generation is half as original, and no poet as original is this accessible.” Learn more about Powell at www.poets.org/poetsorg/poet/d-powell. His presentation is Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019 Katherine Kearney Carpenter Lecture sponsored by the OWU Department of English. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english.

• 7 p.m. April 4 – Mark Tokola, vice president of the Korea Economic Institute of America in Washington, D.C., discusses “The Prospect of North Korea’s Denuclearization,” in the Bayley Room on the second floor of OWU’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tokola’s talk is sponsored by the East Asian Studies Program. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/eastasianstudies.

• 8 p.m. April 5, 12, and 26 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. (The observatory will be closed Jan. 5 and Jan. 12) Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

• 7:30 p.m. April 8 – Historian Julie Mujic presents “ ‘A Vast Change Had Come Over The Streets’: The Postwar Lives of World War I Veterans in Columbus, Ohio,” in Benes Room B of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Mujic, Ph.D., operates Columbus-based Paramount Historical Consulting and serves as a visiting assistant professor in the Global Commerce Department at Denison University. Her presentation is Ohio Wesleyan’s 2019 Joseph and Edith Vogel Lecture. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/history.

• 9:30 p.m. April 9 and 7:30 p.m. April 10 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “A Date for Mad Mary,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. Just out of prison for assault, Mary, who suffers from anger management issues, is just in time to act as her best friend’s maid of honor. And Mary is determined to prove that she can do what nobody believes she can – find a date for the wedding. This 2016 film was named Best Irish Film by the Dublin Film Critics and called “a delight” by Variety critic Jessica Kiang. The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 8 p.m. April 12-13 and 2 p.m. April 14 – “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare. The timeless classic exposes the consequences of corruption and injustice as a young man seeks revenge for his father’s murder. Shakespeare takes the audience on a perilous journey of madness, lost love, and loyalty. Directed by faculty member Elane Denny-Todd, “Hamlet” will be performed on the Main Stage inside Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center, 45 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens, Ohio Wesleyan employees, and non-OWU students. Admission is free for Ohio Wesleyan students with a valid university ID. To reserve tickets, call the box office at (740) 368-3855. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

• April 13-May 11 – Ohio Wesleyan’s graduating fine arts students exhibit works juried by their OWU professors, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit will open with an artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the museum. Learn more about OWU’s fine arts department at www.owu.edu/finearts. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

• 7 p.m. April 13 – “We Are Women” faculty and guest concert featuring Jennifer Whitehead, soprano; Mariko Kaneda, piano; Carolyn Redman, mezzo soprano; and Christopher Purdy, WOSU FM Classical 101 Radio, narrator, in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

8 p.m. April 16 – Ohio Wesleyan Chamber Orchestra concert, conducted by Olev Viro, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 9:30 p.m. April 16 and 7:30 p.m. April 17 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “A Fantastic Woman,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. Winner of Best Foreign Film awards in the U.S. and Brazil and the Best Film award at the Havana Film Festival. A transgender woman whose lover dies must face the hostility of the family and the humiliation of police investigation. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian calls the 2017 film “sublime,” and Adam Graham of The Detroit Free Press calls trans actor Daniela Vega’s performance “quietly shattering.” (Spanish with English subtitles.) The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 3:15 p.m. April 23 – Ohio Wesleyan Symphonic Wind Ensemble concert, conducted by faculty member Richard Edwards, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

• 9:30 p.m. April 23 and 7:30 p.m. April 24 – The 2019 Community Film Series presents “Wendy and Lucy,” at the Strand Theatre, 28 W. Winter St., Delaware. Noted indie director Kelly Reichardt co-wrote and edited this story of a young woman, played by Michelle Williams, who loses and searches for her dog, Lucy. J.R. Jones of Chicago Reader described the 2008 film, named American Film Institute Movie of the Year, as “masterful,” and New Republic’s Stanley Kauffmann called it “a treat.” Lucy won the Palm Dog at Cannes. The Community Film Series is an annual tradition of OWU’s Department of English and its Film Studies Program and the historic Strand. Tickets are $7 for general admission; $6 for military personnel and Ohio Wesleyan students and employees, and $5 for senior citizens. Learn more at www.owu.edu/english or www.thestrandtheatre.net.

• 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 25 – OWU’s fifth annual Student Symposium, featuring presentations that showcase the research and creative work of Ohio Wesleyan students through poster presentations, oral presentations, music performances, student-artist talks, and more, in Schimmel/Conrades Science Center, 90 S. Henry St., Delaware. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/studentsymposium.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 – Ohio Wesleyan hosts the 2019 Ohio History Day statewide competition, bringing hundreds of secondary school students to campus to present their projects for judging, in Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The year-long program is led by the Ohio History Connection and is an affiliate of the award-winning National History Day program. Admission is free. For information about serving as a volunteer judge for the statewide competition, visit the Ohio History Day State registration website. Learn more at www.ohiohistory.org and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of History at www.owu.edu/history.

• 2 p.m. April 28 – Ohio Wesleyan’s “Spring Dance Showcase,” featuring informal dance performances and academic presentations by OWU dance students, in the Jannuzi Dance Studio inside Simpson Querrey Fitness Center, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/03/web1_OWU-logo-4.jpg

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.