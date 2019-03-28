March 27 POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A subject on Wells Street called 911 on Saturday to report a behavioral health issue. One man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Sunday. A passenger in the vehicle was charged with obstructing official business and persistent disorderly conduct.

• Police were dispatched to a bar on North Houk Road Sunday around 12:50 a.m. after it was reported that a man would not leave the premises. Police learned the man was only 18 and had consumed alcohol. Police issued him a summons for underage consumption.