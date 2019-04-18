OWU announces May public events

Ohio Wesleyan University today announced its May 2019 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. For the latest OWU event information, visit www.owu.edu/calendar or “like” www.facebook.com/OhioWesleyanUniversityNews. For a list of Battling Bishop athletics events, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

• Now through May 11 – “Converge,” featuring works by Ohio Wesleyan’s 10 graduating fine arts seniors juried by their OWU professors, at the Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Learn more about the fine arts department at www.owu.edu/finearts. During the academic year, the Ross is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call (740) 368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.

• Now through May 19 – “From Here, From There” (Desde Aqui, Desde Alli),” featuring works by Carlos Frésquez, in Gallery 2001 inside OWU’s Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Frésquez’s art has been described as combining the formality of the masters with the pop of street graffiti. An assistant professor at Metropolitan State College of Denver, Frésquez has exhibited his drawings, sculptures, prints, installations, and paintings in at least 30 U.S. states and 10 countries. Learn more about him at www.carlosfresquez.com. Admission is free. Hours coincide with Beeghly Library hours, available at www.owu.edu/library. Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum and its satellite galleries, including Gallery 2001, at www.owu.edu/ross.

• 9 p.m. May 3, 10, 17, and 31 – Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. (No program will be held May 24 in observance of Memorial Day.) Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

• 7 p.m. May 10 – Baccalaureate, a 60-minute celebration planned by graduating seniors to celebrate their OWU spiritual and educational journeys, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Kaleidoscopes: Expanding Patterns of our Faiths,” representing the seniors’ journeys of spiritual self-discovery and increasing awareness of the world during their four years at Ohio Wesleyan. Learn more at www.owu.edu/chaplain.

• 1 p.m. May 11 – Ohio Wesleyan’s 175th commencement ceremony, featuring keynote speaker Diane Y. Petersen, M.D., OWU Class of 1966, in front of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. In 1965, Petersen made history when she became the first African American woman in the nation to be initiated into the Delta Delta Delta sorority. Throughout her life, the now-retired otolaryngologist/head and neck surgeon continued to break barriers. The commencement ceremony, including Petersen’s remarks, will be streamed live online at www.owu.edu/stream. Learn more at www.owu.edu/commencement.

